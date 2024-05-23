Prabhas introduces futuristic robot ‘Bujji’ at ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ event

Hyderabad: Makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ which has become the most talked about production of 2024, on Wednesday, held a grand event in Hyderabad, which was also attended by the film’s lead actor, Prabhas.

Prabhas stole the show with his grand entry, driving a sports car amid fireworks and thunderous applause from the crowd. The actor later introduced everyone to the new character of Kalki 2898 AD – Bujji – a tiny robot.

Controlled by the brain and voiced by Keerthy Suresh, Bujji promises to be a smart, exciting addition to the film, challenging the developers and adding a new dimension to the storyline.

Director Nag Ashwin expressed his excitement about Bujji, describing it as the toughest and most intriguing character in the film. With its futuristic design and advanced technology, Bujji is poised to captivate audiences and elevate ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to unprecedented heights of success.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, ‘Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, “Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama.” (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the ‘Kalki’ world.