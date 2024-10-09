Prabhas viral look from ‘The Raja Saab’ thrills fans worldwide

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Kalki 2898 AD, where Prabhas impressed everyone with his acting and helped the film earn over Rs. 1100 crores, he’s now ready for something completely different. In his next movie, The Raja Saab, Prabhas will show a fun and lighter side with a mix of romance, horror, and comedy.

Behind the Scenes Glimpse

Recently, a video from the sets of The Raja Saab went viral, giving fans a sneak peek of Prabhas in action. In the clip, he’s seen in a black shirt, smiling and looking stylish as ever. Fans are loving his new look and are excited to see him in this fresh avatar. Earlier, the teaser showed him riding a bike, holding flowers, and checking himself out in the mirror—something fans can’t wait to see more of.

The Cast and Crew

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas alongside Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The film also features famous actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Brahmanandam, making it even more exciting. TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie, and SS Thaman is composing the music. With talented fight choreographers and VFX experts on board, The Raja Saab is expected to be visually stunning and entertaining.

Horror-comedies are currently very popular in Indian cinema, with movies like Stree leading the way. The Raja Saab is set to join this trend, blending spooky moments with laughs and romance. If everything goes well, this film could become another big hit for Prabhas.

What’s Next for Prabhas?

Prabhas has a full schedule of movies lined up for the next few years. He is working on several big films like Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, Kannappa, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD 2. These large projects will keep him busy, meaning fans may have to wait a bit longer for any updates on his personal life.