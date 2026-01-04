Prabhas vs Thalapathy Vijay: fans rage over theatre allocation

Hyderabad: As Sankranti 2025 approaches, the battle for cinema screens intensifies with five major films vying for attention. Among them, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has sparked a major controversy regarding screen allocation. Fans are furious over the unfair treatment of Prabhas’ film, which is set to clash with Tamil star Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu on January 9.

The Raja Saab: A Much-Anticipated Release

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated films, with Prabhas making a comeback in a vintage look. Fans in Telugu states have eagerly awaited the film, especially given Prabhas’s massive popularity. However, the movie faces an uphill battle when it releases on the same day as Jana Nayakudu, a dubbed film from Vijay, which is also receiving significant screen space.

Jana Nayakudu’s Advantage in Telugu States

Despite The Raja Saab carrying tremendous buzz in Telugu states, Jana Nayakudu is receiving a surprising advantage. The film, being released by PVR Inox, has secured an impressive number of screens across Hyderabad and other major areas. This is despite Jana Nayakudu being a dubbed film, which has left Prabhas’s fans disappointed.

Limited Screens for The Raja Saab in Tamil Nadu

While Jana Nayakudu is dominating Telugu screens, The Raja Saab faces severe limitations in Tamil Nadu. The film has been pushed to release a day later, on January 10, in Tamil Nadu, due to competition from other Kollywood films. Fans are upset with this imbalance, as they feel The Raja Saab should have been given a fair release in Tamil Nadu as well, considering Prabhas’s pan-Indian appeal.

Fans’ Frustration and Calls for Fair Treatment

Prabhas fans have voiced their frustration on social media platforms, accusing distributors of unfairly favoring Jana Nayakudu. They believe the film deserves more respect and more screens in both Telugu and Tamil states. The ongoing debate has drawn attention to the traditional issue of dubbed films receiving preferential treatment over native productions during major releases.