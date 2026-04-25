Praja Darbar to resolve civic issues across Telangana: Srinivasa Reddy

Hyderabad: Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday, April 25, launched the Praja Darbar program at Paleru constituency as part of the 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika initiative.

The programs are organised across the state to resolve issues such as drinking water, electricity, and land-related concerns under Dharani at the grassroots level in a time-bound and transparent manner, the minister said.

He said that Paleru was identified as a model constituency to implement this initiative, and it will later be expanded across Telangana.

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Reddy pointed out that in the past, people faced difficulties due to the lack of proper platforms to voice their concerns. Now, officials are reaching out directly to citizens. “This is not a one-day program but a continuous process. The government has the intent and commitment to listen and act,” he said.

Residents from multiple gram panchayats, including Rayigudem, Ajay Thanda, Cheruvumadaram, Mangapuram Thanda, Appalanarasimhapuram, Buddaram, Kattukacharam, Kongara, Rajarampeta, and Bhairavunipalli, interacted with the Minister.

To ensure effective resolution, each panchayat has been assigned dedicated spaces where officials can examine issues in detail. Problems that could be resolved on the spot were addressed immediately, while others were documented for follow-up action.

The Minister also announced that from April 27, special review meetings will be conducted across the state with collectors and public representatives focusing on Revenue and Housing departments. He assured that schemes like Indiramma Housing and land-related issues will be resolved transparently and swiftly.