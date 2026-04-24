Telangana govt to undertake drug awareness programs from April 27

Hyderabad: Under the 99-day special Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika (people’s governance-progress plan) program, the Telangana government will be undertaking a slew of initiatives aimed at creating awareness about social issues and ensuring the effective implementation of welfare programs.

Till now, the programs focusing on sanitation, file clearance, health and road safety have been conducted.

Activities centred on welfare will be taken up till April 26, following which the programs focusing on child safety and anti-drugs will be held across the state between April 27 and May 2.

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The child safety and anti-drugs program will focus on raising awareness among students, youth and parents regarding government measures to curb drug use.

Agriculture and infrastructure initiatives focusing on farmer welfare, agricultural development, revenue, electricity and irrigation will be undertaken between May 4 and May 10.

Education-based programs from May 11 to May 16 will highlight the importance of standard education and government schemes to empower students and parents.

From May 18 to May 23, the youth will be encouraged to utilise government-provided sports infrastructure for a “healthy Telangana.”

Then, from May 25 to May 30, the Telangana government will undertake women empowerment initiatives as part of their goal to make 1 crore women in the state “millionaires.”

The final phase, from June 1 to June 12, will focus on environmental protection and sustainability.