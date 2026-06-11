Pregnant Muslim teen found dead in Delhi, family accuse husband

Delhi: A 19-year-old pregnant Muslim woman from Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her body bore physical assault marks, gang rape signs, prompting allegations of murder and sexual assault by her family against her husband, Ankit, and four others.

Two years ago, Nisha Parveen left her home and family to marry Ankit. But what followed was repeated abuse, and violence.

“She left everything behid to be with Ankit. And now he has finished her. He did not think once she was pregnant with his child. He and his friends killed her like an animal,” said one mourning relative.

Nisha’s family leanrt about her death on June 5 after her brother Naseem’s friend overhead a heavily drunk Ankit telling his friends that his wife has allegedly died by suicide.

“He was completely drunk. He told his friends that she had died by hanging and one of her hand were broken. I got suspicious and informed Nisha’s family,” the friend said.

The family alleged that the room where Nisha’s body was found had been locked from the outside. After breaking open the lock, they found her lying inside while a cooler and a fan were running.

What her family saw left them shocked and traumatised. “Her face was e clawed, slapped repeatedly and swollen. Both her hands were broken. Her stomach was purple. She was pregnant. We are determined she was sexually assaulted. They had no mercy,” said another relative.

According to Nisha’s family, the Delhi Police paid no heeds to their complaints. But when anger seered and they protested, was an FIR filed.

Ankit has been apprehended, and that is the only arrest made. The other accused are still at large. The family claimed that they have not been provided copies of the FIR and the post-mortem report, and accused the police of delays in the investigation.