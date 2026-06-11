No Muslim neighbours: Gujarat’s locals oppose housing allotments

Surat: Hindu residents of several housing societies are objecting to the alleged allocation of more than 60 government houses to Muslim families in Gujarat’s Surat.

It shows a group of people sitting and listening to a man who raises objections to the allotment. The sitting took place on June 2, but Siasat.com could not verify independently.

“We are aware that out of the 190 government homes, around 65 are allotted to vidharmi (non-Hindus). We have been co-existing peacefully. We do not want a certain religious population to rise,” the speaker said.

Protest against the allocation of more than 60 government houses to Muslim families in a Hindu-majority area



Residents of several housing societies, along with members of far-right Hindu groups, protested the allocation of more than 60 government tenement houses to Muslim… pic.twitter.com/1ci3f35qh5 — The Muslim Matter India (@TheMuslimMatter) June 9, 2026

The remarks have drawn attention for reflecting resistance among some residents to having Muslim families as neighbours in the housing project.