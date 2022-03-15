Preparations for Bhagwant Mann’s oath taking ceremony

Jalandhar: Workers prepare the venue where AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo) Jalandhar: Security personnel with metal detectors and a dog inspect the venue where AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)