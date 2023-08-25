Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 25th August 2023 10:28 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit
Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a session during the 2023 BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other world leaders poses for a photo during the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
