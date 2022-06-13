Prime Ministers Museum instils pride in every citizen: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that the Prime Ministers Museum (Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya) instils pride in every citizen for the nation by offering an immersive experience of the country’s successful democratic journey and its socio-economic transformation since Independence.

Naidu, along with his wife Usha Naidu, on Monday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya located in the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) and spent 90 minutes keenly watching various components of the audio-visual presentations on India’s journey to the present.

“The museum showcases and honours the diversity in our national leadership and thereby sends the message of inclusiveness, which is vital for a vibrant democracy like ours. This exhibition is bound to inspire every citizen through the immersive experience it offers of the transformation of our nation from fighting poverty and illiteracy to scaling new heights in space exploration,” the Vice President wrote in the Visitors’ Book.

Naidu noted that the elevating experience the modern, technology based museum offers to the visitors is certain to enhance his or her pride in the nation and prepare them for the giant steps the nation will take in the coming years to reach the top among the comity of nations.

The Vice President’s Secretariat said that he was particularly thrilled by the simulated helicopter ride into the future of India encasing the extension of various mega infrastructure projects like national highways, long bridges and tunnels, Smart Cities and other new projects in progress in various parts of the country.

The Prime Ministers Museum offers accounts of major pre-independence events, prosperity of the country in the mid 18th century and the subsequent British legacy, making of the Constitution, the challenges faced and achievements recorded during the tenures of 14 Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh.

Chairman of the Executive Council, NMML, Nriprendra Mishra and vice chairman of the Executive Council Dr Surya Prakash explained various components of the Prime Ministers Museum and answered the queries of the Vice President.