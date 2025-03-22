Privilege motion moved against Telangana roads and buildings minister

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has moved a privilege motion against roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy allegedly accusing him of stating false facts in the State Assembly.

Led by senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, a petition against the minister was submitted to the Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at his chambers here on Saturday, March 22.

The petition states that minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy misled the House during the Question Hour when he said that no Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) allocations were received, no funds were sanctioned for roads in Nalgonda constituency and no escrow account was opened for the Uppal elevated corridor by the BRS government during its decade tenure.

The petition said the minister’s claims were false and urged the Speaker to take immediate action and allow their privilege motion notice.

BRS seeks report on SLBC tunnel rescue efforts

Criticising the ruling Congress government for not achieving any progress in the rescue efforts to trace the seven missing workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse, Harish Rao demanded the state government to furnish a report on the rescue efforts being taken up till now.

Addressing the special Assembly Session, he said that only dates have changed and a month has passed since the workers were trapped inside the tunnel, but the deadlines announced by the ministers have not yielded any results, except the mortal remains of one worker being recovered.

“The family members of the trapped workers are worried whether their loved ones are dead or alive. They are urging the state government to determine that. At least now the government should respond and identify the trapped workers swiftly,” he urged.