Harish Rao seeks report on SLBC tunnel rescue efforts

Hyderabad: Criticising the ruling Congress government for not achieving any progress in the rescue efforts to trace the seven missing workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse, Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao demanded the state government to furnish a report on the rescue efforts being taken up till now.

Addressing the special Assembly Session on Saturday, March 22, Harish Rao said that only dates have changed and a month has passed since the workers were trapped inside the tunnel, but the deadlines announced by the ministers have not yielded any results, except the mortal remains of one worker being recovered.

“The family members of the trapped workers are worried whether their loved ones are dead or alive. They are urging the state government to determine that. At least now the government should respond and identify the trapped workers swiftly,” he urged.

Terming the rescue efforts of the government an “utter failure,” he blamed the government for pushing eight workers into a death trap by acting in haste to complete the SLBC tunnel construction.

He said that despite the geological scientists cautioning the state government on the risks involved, and despite the workers sending alerts on the possibility of the tunnel’s collapse, the state government still went ahead with the tunnel works.