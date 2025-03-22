No toll taxes on roads built under HAM model: Telangana min

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has clarified that there will be no toll taxes imposed on roads being constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

This statement was made by the Minister for Roads and Buildings (R&B), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, during a budget discussion in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, March 21.

The former minister Harish Rao raised concerns about whether tolls would be charged for HAM roads. In response, Komatireddy explained that the government would cover 40 percent of the funding required for these projects, while the remaining 60 percent would be sourced through loans.

Komatireddy criticized the previous government for neglecting road development, stating that significant areas such as Siddipet, Sircilla, and Gajwel had not seen any road improvements.

He challenged the Assembly to review the current state of roads across the entire region. Harish Rao accepted this challenge, highlighting that during their government’s tenure, they had initiated road projects worth Rs 200 crores in Nalgonda town.

Also Read

During the discussion, Speaker Gadda Prasad Kumar intervened to point out that poor road conditions in Vikarabad district had reached a point where basic transportation was becoming a challenge.

Harish Rao remarked that similar issues had persisted during previous Congress administrations.

Furthermore, Harish Rao accused the Congress government of attempting to sell off land and collect Rs 50,000 crores through dubious means.

In defence, Komatireddy noted that the ORR (Outer Ring Road) constructed during Congress’s rule was sold for Rs 7,300 crores just before the Assembly elections in 2023, alleging financial mismanagement.