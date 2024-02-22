Priyank Kharge downplays Shivakumar’s power-sharing issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge on Thursday sought to downplay the ongoing issue of 2.5-year term for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Priyank Kharge said that a discussion in this regard was held between four persons, and “whatever it is.. the high command of the party would take a decision..”

He said this while answering questions over the remarks of D.K. Suresh, a Congress MP and brother of Shivakumar

The Karnataka minister further said, “Whether it’s him or not …others do not have any information in this regard. No one has the authority to speak on the matter. It is going to be the decision of the high command.

“As of now, our CM is Siddaramaiah. DyCM and Pradesh Congress Committee President is Shivakumar. We have faced the elections under their leadership and we will face the upcoming elections as well. There is no doubt that Congress is winning 20 MP seats.”.

When asked if Shivakumar will be made CM after two-and-a-half years, would he welcome it, Kharge replied, “Why do you imagine things without any reason? Now, budget is important. Let the discussion be about the good budget. First let us face the Lok Sabha elections and win 20 seats and later we will see,” he stated.

Congress MP D.K. Suresh had claimed that his brother and deputy to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah D.K. Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years.

Suresh said this on Wednesday when questioned about the potential replacement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was asked if Shivakumar’s aspiration to become CM would come true.

“It is not wrong to dream. I won’t say what you’re saying is false. Dreams need time to materialise. Changes are inevitable, and we must be patient. A day will come when Shivakumar’s dream will be realised. He will become the CM after two-and-half years. However, we have to wait until the time comes,” Suresh said.

Asked about a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for a two-and-a-half year term, Suresh said: “The high command has made a decision regarding the matter. I won’t disclose anything publicly now but a time will come when Shivakumar’s dream will be realised.”