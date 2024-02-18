LS polls: Implemented poll promises, electorate will vote better, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, said on Sunday that they have implemented all the poll guarantees, expecting the electorate to vote better in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI after participating in the ‘Janaspandana’ event in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “The people of Karnataka are very stable.”

“How they voted for the assembly elections, now they will vote better. We have implemented all the guarantees. We have kept our promises,” Shivakumar claimed.

On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third time after the Lok Sabha results are declared, Karnataka DyCM said, “Let the result come.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP DK Suresh also exuded confidence and said, “Definitely, this time, we are getting a good number of seats (Lok Sabha) in Karnataka.”

“No doubt. We have given the best governance. And we have implemented all five guarantees we had promised. We have delivered,” he said.

While addressing the inaugural programme of the Congress worker convention held in Mangalore on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Modi government of not fulfilling its promises to people and asked if “acche din” had arrived.

Siddaramaiah further said that Congress government “has given the Karnataka model of development to the country.”

The Karnataka Chief Minister asked if prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by the Centre to bring relief to people and if black money stashed abroad has been brought back. “Did anyone feel acche din?” he asked on Saturday.

Karnataka is represented by 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats, Congress and the JD(S) won each seat, while an independent party supported by the BJP won one seat.

This time, Janata Dal (S) has entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.