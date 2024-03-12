Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta are tying knot, date out!

Mumbai: Popular TV stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, adored by fans as ‘PriyAnkit’, have been fans’ favourite couple ever since they starred in the popular show Udaariyaan. They are now reportedly set to tie the knot. Yes, you read that right!

Despite never officially confirming their relationship, the rumoured couple’s bond, evident since their stint on Bigg Boss 16, has become the town’s hot topic.

According to a recent report from Times Now, the duo is gearing up to elevate their relationship to marital bliss later this year. The report also confirmed that the wedding is likely to take place in either November or December. Fans are now eagerly waiting any official confirmation from Priyanka, Ankit, or their respective teams.

As speculation swirls, enthusiasts are curious to see whether the duo will make an official announcement or keep fans guessing.

