Priyanka Chopra stuns in heavy-embellished lehenga at brother’s wedding

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her impeccable fashion sense, made a style statement at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with the love of his life, Neelam Upadhyaya, today, January 7, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. For her brother’s bid day, Priyanka Chopra embraced a bold yet traditional look, effortlessly blending desi elegance with modern flair.

She wore a stunning aqua-blue lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments, sequins, and beadwork, making a statement at the event. The one-shoulder blouse with a sweetheart neckline accentuated her collarbones, while the sultry waistband added a touch of allure. To complete the look, the desi girl draped a sheer dupatta delicately over her shoulders. Her jewelry was equally exquisite. Priyanka’s diamond and green stone-studded necklace, shaped in a V, beautifully complemented the ensemble, while stud earrings added the perfect finishing touch.

Priyanka’s husband and American singer Nick Jonas, complimented her in a white outfit. Throughout all the pre-wedding functions, Priyanka was at her sartorial best. From vibrant mehendi ceremonies to the traditional haldi, she effortlessly showcased her flair for style with every outfit. Whether it was her elegant lehengas, chic sarees, or contemporary fusion looks, Priyanka’s wardrobe choices were a perfect blend of tradition and modern sophistication.

Meanwhile, at the wedding, PeeCee embraced her role as a supportive bridesmaid for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s bride, Neelam Upadhyaya. In a video that surfaced online, Priyanka was seen lovingly assisting Neelam with her bridal dupatta, gently holding it as they made their way to the stage. In a heartwarming gesture, the actress guided Neelam hand-in-hand, ensuring every detail was perfect for the big moment. Priyanka was helping Neelam manage her heavy bridal lehenga.

Siddharth and Neelam exchanged vows in a grand ceremony held at Maharashtra & Goa Military Camp in Juhu. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends.