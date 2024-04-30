‘Priyanka ji must…’: Amid sexual abuse row, Amit Shah hits out at Congress

Amid serious allegations of sexual abuse against a now suspended NDA Lok Sabha candidate from Karnataka, Union minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress for “not taking action.”

Obscene clips of the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women surfaced on Saturday, a day following polls in the state.

Prajwal was suspended from the party and issued a show-cause notice on Tuesday, April 30. An incumbent MP from Karnataka’s Hassan constituency, he is currently contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the JD(S) has tried to distance the BJP from the matter.

However, he has denied the claims stating that the videos were doctored.

The Union HM accused the Congress government in the state of not taking any action over the obscene clips involving the NDA candidate while expressing that the BJP was clear on the issue of “matrushakti” (mothers or women’s power).

“Whose government is there in power in Karnataka? Why have they not taken any action till now? The BJP need not take an action as the case is a law and order issue of the state. The government there must take an action,” said Amit Shah, adding that the party was in favour of a probe into the matter.

He further stated that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi must direct the chief minister and deputy chief minister to initiate immediate action.

The accused left for Germany allegedly a day after the surfaced.

The police have filed a case of sexual harassment and stalking against him. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has created a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, stated that the SIT will request him to return to India.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged sex scandal and wondered how the accused Revanna was able to leave the country committing atrocities against women.

Addressing an election rally at Sedam town in this district, Vadra accused the prime minister of protecting those who committed atrocities against women.

“The person (Prajwal Revanna) who shared the stage with PM Modi and for whom Modi asked votes committed atrocities on thousands of women. I want to ask PM Modi and HM Amit Shah what they want to say about it,” she asked.

Vadra said sometime back when she went to meet her daughter (overseas) for three days, Modi and Shah started saying that she had gone abroad.

“They get to know where I or opposition leaders have gone, but this kind of criminal, this type of demon leaves the country and they do not get to know this?” she said.

“How can we trust them? All the information goes to them, they keep a watch on all the leaders where they are going but someone who committed such a big crime and flees the country right under their nose, and they do not have information,” she said.