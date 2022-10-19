Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas ready for Gujarat Giants Challenge

Bengaluru: Fresh out of a confident win against Bengaluru Bulls, and regaining their spot in the top four of the 9th Pro Kabaddi League standings, UP Yoddhas is geared up to face Gujarat Giants in their fifth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season tomorrow here at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddhas in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls, showcased their class with impressive performances from the star raiding unit of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, thus winning the game 44-37.

With 12 points to their kitty from four games so far, UP Yoddhas, are currently fourth while Gujarat Giants with 9 points from as many games are 10th placed in the points table of Pro Kabaddi League.

Ahead of the match, UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, “As a team, winning the last game was important for us psychologically. We were always confident about our performances and even in the losses, we as a team did not play badly, but some unforced errors and unfavourable calls made it important for us to win to keep our spirits high. This win against Bengaluru Bulls did that and now as we get ready to face Gujarat Giants, we are confident of putting our best foot forward.”

UP Yoddhas, who have struggled in the past against ujarat Giants, will use their win against Bengaluru Bulls to stay upbeat and hope to change the head-to-head record to a more balanced one in their encounter tomorrow.

Also Read PCB could opt out of 2023 ODI World Cup after India refuse to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup: Report

UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants have clashed seven times so far in their Pro Kabaddi League history, where the former has only been able to win once while two games ended in a tie.

With two ‘Super 10’s’ in the ninth edition of Pro Kabaddi League, inform raider Surender Gill is spearheading the raiding department for UP Yoddhas with able support from Pardeep Narwal. Pardeep who was a treat to watch in the team’s last encounter against Bengaluru Bulls, earning his first ‘Super 10’ of the season, would be definitely causing troubles for Gujarat Giants.

Surender and Pardeep collectively earned a total of 28 points for UP Yoddhas in their last game. Captain Nitesh Kumar along with Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar and Sumit would want to further step up their ante for the upcoming game.

While UP Yoddhas’s defence hasn’t been in top form like other seasons, Ashu Singh with the help of his acrobatic skills and techniques has found himself in the Top 6 spot in the Tackle Points table while Surender Gill, on the back of his sensational performances in all the games so far, has found his name in the tables of Total Points, Raid Points, Average Raid Points Successful Raids and Super.