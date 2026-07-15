Progressive declaration adopted at BRICS Labour ministers meet

Hyderabad: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, July 15, said a progressive declaration was adopted at the 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting here, which would further cement the alliance as an effective forum for building inclusive, resilient and people-centric work.

Mandaviya, who chaired the meeting, welcomed the consensus on BRICS CONNECT, an initiative proposed by India that establishes a collaborative platform for knowledge sharing and strengthens cooperation among BRICS countries.

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“Happy to share that a forward-looking and progressive Declaration was adopted by consensus under India’s Chairship. This landmark Declaration further cements BRICS as an effective forum for building an inclusive, resilient, and people-centric future of work for the benefit of all our people,” he said in a post on X.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the spirit of Humanity First, India’s BRICS Chairship has prioritised social security, women’s workforce participation, skilling, and the use of digital technologies for workers’ welfare, he said.

Strengthening BRICS Cooperation for the Future of Work!



Chaired the 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting in Hyderabad today.



Guided by the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the spirit of Humanity First, India's BRICS Chairship has prioritised social… pic.twitter.com/Ztag12CmGW — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 15, 2026

The BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting (LEMM) here on July 15-16 brings together ministers and senior officials from the BRICS member States, marking one of the key ministerial engagements of India’s BRICS chairship in 2026, an official release said on July 14.

The meeting wss being convened under India’s BRICS Chairship theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS)”, it said.