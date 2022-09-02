Prophet remarks: Raja Singh’s wife seeks more time to show cause

Hyderabad: Usha Bai, the wife of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh from Goshamahal, has sought more time from the party’s central disciplinary committee to respond to a show cause notice that the party issued him on August 23.

She wrote a letter to Om Pathak, member of the BJP disciplinary committee, and stated that since her husband has been detained under the Preventative Detention (PD) Act and lodged at Cherlapally central jail, the time to give a reply to the show cause notice may be extended.

Copy of letter wrote by BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s wife Usha Bai to Party’s disciplinary committee

The wife of the MLA said in the letter that the detention time of her husband is likely to be extended for a few more weeks.

On August 23, Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP for violating party rules after he posted an allegedly offensive video making derogatory statements against Prophet Muhammed.

The central disciplinary committee of the BJP released the MLA’s suspension letter, in which it was stated that he violated rule XXV 10 (a) of the party’s constitution. He was also asked to show cause within 10 days as to why should he not be expelled from the party.

Cases were registered against the MLA across Hyderabad, along with intense protests. Later, he was arrested under the stringent PD Act.