Proposal to install world’s tallest national flag at Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai

Mumbai: A proposal has been submitted to the Maharashtra government for installation of the world’s tallest national flag at the iconic Haji Ali Dargah off the coast of Mumbai, trustee Suhail Khandwani said on Sunday.

Khandwani said the dargah on an islet some 500 metres off the Worli coast, which is the final resting place of revered 15th century Sufi saint Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari, is one India’s foremost spiritual landmarks visited by several lakh people annually.

“It has a very importance place in the history of India and continues to stand as a beacon of faith, inclusivity, and communal harmony. This small islet will now have the world’s tallest national flag. We have submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government for permission,” said Khandwani, Trustee of the Haji Ali Dargah and the Mahim Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah.

The flag, which will come up near the shrine, is envisioned as a landmark symbol of patriotism, unity, and the shared identity of the nation, he added.

“Special piling and quality metal would be used for the flagpole, and special fabric for the flag. We have to take into account that it is located along the sea,” Khandwani informed.

Special multifaith sehri

The announcement was made during the weekend, coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan. A special ‘sehri’ was organised by the two Dargah trusts in association with the Legend group that saw Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi, Sikh and Buddhist priests taking part.