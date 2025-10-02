UP man held for posting ‘I love Muhammad’ reel with national flag

In Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man was arrested for demonstrating ‘I love Muhammad’ on his chest and waving the national flag.
Dilshad, a resident of Kundana village, shot a video and uploaded as an Instagram reel. Soon after, he was arrested based on a complaint from municipal councillor Nishikant Sangal. The officer alleged that the Muslim young man had abused him while filming his reel.
A case was filed under the section for hurting religious sentiments. Further investigations are underway