UP man held for posting ‘I love Muhammad’ reel with national flag

In Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Dilshad was arrested for demonstrating 'I love Muhammad' on his chest and waving the national flag.



pic.twitter.com/KGEjAN6xDV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 2, 2025

Dilshad, a resident of Kundana village, shot a video and uploaded as an Instagram reel. Soon after, he was arrested based on a complaint from municipal councillor Nishikant Sangal. The officer alleged that the Muslim young man had abused him while filming his reel.

A case was filed under the section for hurting religious sentiments. Further investigations are underway