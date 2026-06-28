Pulse Polio immunisation drive kicks off across Telangana

To ensure maximum coverage, the Telangana government has set up special immunisation booths at public places.

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Damodar Rajanarsimha administers polio drops to a child
Damodar Rajanarsimha administers polio drops to a child

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha launched the pulse polio immunisation drive at Borbanda, Hyderabad on Sunday, June 28, where children were administered the oral polio vaccine.

To ensure maximum coverage, the Telangana government has set up special immunisation booths at railway stations, bus stations, airports and marketplaces, making the vaccine easily accessible to eligible children.

Although the World Health Organization declared India polio-free in 2014, the Union government continues to conduct Pulse Polio campaigns as a preventive measure. as the disease remains prevalent in a few countries. The drive aims to sustain India’s polio-free status and protect children from the virus.

Subhan Bakery
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