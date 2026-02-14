Pulwama martyrs will never be forgotten: Manipur Chief Minister

He said the legacy of the slain jawans will continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with honour and devotion.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mohammed Baleegh | Published: 14th February 2026 11:28 am IST
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday, February 14, said sacrifices made by CRPF personnel in the Pulwama attack will never be forgotten.

Singh, in a post on X, said, “On this solemn day, we bow our heads in profound respect and remembrance of the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the tragic terror attack at Pulwama.”

“Their unparalleled courage, unwavering dedication, and love for the nation will forever remain etched in our hearts. The people of Manipur stand in complete solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes and reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of our great nation,” the CM said.

“Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with honour and devotion,” he added.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also offered his tributes to those killed in the attack.

In a post on X, he said, “As the nation remembers the martyrs of Pulwama, I offer my humble tributes to those bravehearts who chose duty over life. Their sacrifice strengthened the soul of our nation. The nation shall forever remain indebted to our martyrs, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.”

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide bombing on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 2019.

