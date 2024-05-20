Pune accident: Cops to move court to try teenager driver as adult

Pune: Pune Police said they will seek a higher court’s permission to try a 17-year-old boy as an adult on Monday, May 20. His car allegedly killed two individuals, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa on the spot in Kalyani Nagar area on Sunday morning, May 19, while returning from a party

The youngster, who was allegedly driving the car, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail on the same day.

It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office, study all the rules and regulations, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days. “The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions,” the order read.

The board also directed the youth to assist RTO officers for 15 days and submit a report. He should be referred to an alcohol de-addiction center for counseling, it said.

The youngster, the son of a real estate developer. According to the police, He was under the influence of alchol at the time of the accident. A case has been registered against him under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act

“On Sunday itself, we moved an application before the court (board) seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the session court with the same plea,” said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

His blood report was yet to be received, but a preliminary probe showed that the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident, he said.

“The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court,” Commissioner Kumar said.

“We have also registered an offense against his father under the Juvenile Justice Act and against the proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. We have transferred the probe into these cases to the crime branch,” he further said.

The police displayed professionalism while dealing with the case, Kumar claimed. “The case was transferred to an ACP-level officer, and it is our endeavor to make a watertight case. We will appoint a special counsel in this case,” he added.