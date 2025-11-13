Pune: Car crushed between 2 container trucks; 6 dead over 10 injured

Pune: Six persons were killed after a car was crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on a bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune city on Thursday, police said.

More than 10 people were injured in the accident that took place on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said.

“As per the preliminary information, a heavy container truck was going towards Mumbai on the highway. When it reached the bridge, its driver lost control of it due to a suspected brake failure. This large vehicle then hit another big container moving ahead. However, a car running between these two containers got crushed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sambhaji Kadam said.

The accident triggered a huge fire, and the vehicles got engulfed in it, he said.

“Six people died in the accident and more than 10 others were injured,” the official added.

Efforts to pull out the bodies from the mangled remains were on, and the injured were rushed to a hospital, he said.

City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, who visited the spot, said, “The fire erupted due to the impact of the collision.”

In the videos that surfaced after the accident, the car is seen crushed between the two heavy vehicles that got engulfed in a huge fire.

After the accident, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai lane of the highway was stopped, and the work to remove the gutted vehicles is on.