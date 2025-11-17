‘Pure trash’: Viewers slam Pak drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu makers

Islamabad: Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, was among the most awaited Pakistani dramas of 2025. The serial premiered on November 7, and with four episodes aired so far, its buzz has been loud, though not entirely positive. The promos, BTS clips, and leaked on-set photos had already kept fans on the edge, hoping that this drama would recreate the magic of Bilal’s Ishq Murshid and Hania’s Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Fans were especially eager to finally see the much-anticipated pairing of the two stars, a chemistry long wished for by viewers. However, just four episodes in, the drama is facing significant criticism, with many calling out what they believe is a “poor script.”

One social media user wrote, “A disappointing project.” Another added, “Stopped watching after epi 2 cuz there’s literally nothing new. Pure trash.”

A longtime viewer expressed deeper disappointment, saying, “Don’t know why I couldn’t start this drama when I’ve loved Bilal and Musadiq’s works… Nothing could excite me after that burning-the-car scene. So disappointed.”

“No bad or average script can be saved by any top-notch director. Script is the king. Musadiq is a good director but he couldn’t save this one,” wrote another user.

Some viewers also pointed out the overemphasis on aesthetics rather than storytelling. “Honestly, they put more effort into luxurious cars, houses, clothes rather than the storyline… They couldn’t utilise the actors’ talents properly,” one fan commented.

Another questioned Bilal’s choice of role itself: “I’m not a fan of Bilal, but it’s strange to me why he would take on this role?”

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik, the drama now stands at a crucial point. Whether Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will rise to the level of successful Pakistani dramas like Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum remains to be seen. With more episodes lined up, viewers are waiting to find out if the storyline will finally pick up or continue to fall flat.