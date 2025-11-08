Viewers slam Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas’ new Pakistani drama Ep 1

Islamabad: The wait is finally over! One of the most-awaited Pakistani dramas, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, has officially begun, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Episode 1 dropped on Friday and social media is already buzzing with reactions.

About Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

The new drama has started airing on ARY Digital, featuring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamiyar and Hania Aamir as Ayra. This marks the first time the duo are working together. While their chemistry is being praised, fans are not really liking the script.

Bilal Abbas makes a stylish entry as a rich brat and charming playboy, while Hania plays a sensible and grounded doctor from a respectable family. Their first encounter involving Bilal’s much-talked-about Cybertruck has already become a highlight of the episode. Here’s how fans are reacting to the episode one.

The first episode of Meri zindagi hai tu is so typical, it's literally the same thing every Pakistani channel makes once in a while in a different font. And pls, I'd like to know where girls like Ayra exist who openly beef w someone who looks bratty and a very potential badmash — ☾ (@m0ranaca1ne) November 7, 2025

j watched #merizindagihaitu and i can surely tell why they had to “convince” bilal to do this. ugh i hope i dont have to watch my another fav in a bad script this year — nahal | nadia afgan’s gf (@beechasss) November 8, 2025

#MeriZindagiHaiTu isn't serving the way it should. Same old rich spoilt brat vs middle class medical student. I'm just thinking what made bilal to choose this script 🤔

Each n every scene looked as if I have seen it earlier.

Verdict: Maza nahi aya but I'll watch it just for him. — Jasmine (@TheJasmineland) November 7, 2025

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu ka plot point, main character, sab woh cyber truck hai. — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) November 8, 2025

Bilal Abbas channeling his inner SRK. Hania channeling her inner, well, Hania. Despite some of the obvious bad boy, rebellious girl cliches, kinda enjoyed #MeriZindagiHaiTu. The male protagonist is quite hateful tho. Can’t root for him at all, really hope they don’t ask us to. pic.twitter.com/su5cn6GZvR — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) November 7, 2025

Where to Watch

As ARY Digital’s YouTube channel remains banned in India, the drama is available to stream on the makers’ alternate channel ‘Top Pakistani Dramas’ where all new ARY shows are being uploaded.

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik, will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu manage to become the next blockbuster Pakistani drama like Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum? Only Time will tell. Are you watching it yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!