Viewers slam Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas’ new Pakistani drama Ep 1

Islamabad: The wait is finally over! One of the most-awaited Pakistani dramas, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, has officially begun, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Episode 1 dropped on Friday and social media is already buzzing with reactions.
About Meri Zindagi Hai Tu
The new drama has started airing on ARY Digital, featuring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamiyar and Hania Aamir as Ayra. This marks the first time the duo are working together. While their chemistry is being praised, fans are not really liking the script.
Bilal Abbas makes a stylish entry as a rich brat and charming playboy, while Hania plays a sensible and grounded doctor from a respectable family. Their first encounter involving Bilal’s much-talked-about Cybertruck has already become a highlight of the episode. Here’s how fans are reacting to the episode one.
Where to Watch
As ARY Digital’s YouTube channel remains banned in India, the drama is available to stream on the makers’ alternate channel ‘Top Pakistani Dramas’ where all new ARY shows are being uploaded.
Written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik, will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu manage to become the next blockbuster Pakistani drama like Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum? Only Time will tell. Are you watching it yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!