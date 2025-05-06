Push for RRR: Telangana CM meets Gadkari, seeks Central nod and funds

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to approve and provide financial assistance for the northern part of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR).

During a meeting at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, the chief minister explained that the state government had already floated tenders for the RRR and sought full cooperation from the Centre to complete both the northern and southern sections simultaneously.

Revanth Reddy also requested early approval for other key infrastructure projects including the elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam on NH 765 and the Hyderabad-Amaravati greenfield expressway.

He highlighted the need for better connectivity between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the RRR through new radial roads. In this regard, he asked for central assistance for the following projects:

Hyderabad-Dindi-Mannanur highway

Hyderabad-Mancherial greenfield highway

Radial road from ORR to Manneguda

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageswara Rao, MPs Mallu Ravi, Anil Kumar Yadav, and Advisor Harkara Venugopal were also present during the meeting.