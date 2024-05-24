‘Pushpa 2’: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her new hookstep in second track ‘Sooseki’ teaser

Mumbai: Building more excitement among fans, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on Thursday teased fans with a glimpse of the film’s second single, ‘Sooseki’.

Taking to the official X handle, the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers treated fans with the song teaser video and captioned it, “The Couple Song Announcement Video.”

The teaser features Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Pushpa 2. She can be seen doing Pushpa Raj a.k.a Allu Arjun’s signature hand step.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics are written by Chandra Bose with the vocals given by Shreya Ghoshal.

The track will feature both Srivalli (Rashmika) and her Saami (Pushpa Raj aka Arjun).

Recently, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, the film’s first track, was released in a whopping six languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali – ensuring a pan-India mass appeal.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other South Indian languages and Hindi. Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in December 2021 and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since.