Python spotted outside Hyderabad IT company near Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A python was spotted near an IT company close to Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad, on the night of Thursday, September 17.
It resulted in a brief scare among employees and passersby.
Hyderabad IT company employee caught python
According to a video circulating on social media, the snake was seen moving around the company premises.
After noticing the python near the office, an IT employee reportedly caught the snake. However, the video and claims could not be independently verified by Siasat.com.