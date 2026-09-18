Python spotted outside Hyderabad IT company near Durgam Cheruvu

It resulted in a brief scare among employees and passersby.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Man riding a scooter with a child at night near Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad.
Python spotted outside Hyderabad IT company near Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A python was spotted near an IT company close to Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad, on the night of Thursday, September 17.

It resulted in a brief scare among employees and passersby.

Hyderabad IT company employee caught python

According to a video circulating on social media, the snake was seen moving around the company premises.

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Subhan Bakery

After noticing the python near the office, an IT employee reportedly caught the snake. However, the video and claims could not be independently verified by Siasat.com.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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