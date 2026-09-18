Python spotted outside Hyderabad IT company near Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A python was spotted near an IT company close to Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad, on the night of Thursday, September 17.

It resulted in a brief scare among employees and passersby.

A large python was spotted near IT companies in the Durgam Cheruvu area of Hyderabad.



A snake catcher safely rescued the python and shifted it to a secure location. pic.twitter.com/fIn6wkZEIN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 18, 2026

Hyderabad IT company employee caught python

According to a video circulating on social media, the snake was seen moving around the company premises.

After noticing the python near the office, an IT employee reportedly caught the snake. However, the video and claims could not be independently verified by Siasat.com.