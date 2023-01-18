Qatar: Indian ultrarunner Sufiya Khan breaks another Guinness World Record

Doha: Indian ultramarathoner Sufiya Sufi Khan, a three-time Guinness World Record holder has achieved another feat as the fastest runner to run across Qatar.

Sufiya Khan completed her first international expedition, ‘Run Across Qatar’ — 200 kilometres south to north in 30 hours and 34 minutes.

In a Fastest Known Time (FKT) Guinness World Record attempt, Sufi started her run from Abu Samra on Thursday, January 12, at 6 am and finished at Zulal Wellness Resort in Al Ruwais on Friday, January 13.

The Indian embassy in Doha congratulated Safiya Sufi Khan on her achievement.

Heartiest congratulations to @sufirunner for successful completion of 200 KM ultra marathaon run across Qatar and another #GWR attempt.



Proud of You ! pic.twitter.com/0AF5LAKX8U — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) January 13, 2023

Before starting the campaign, she met the Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal.

Sufi Khan tweeted, “Honored to meet The Indian Ambassador to Qatar H.E. DR. DEEPAK MITTAL at @IndEmbDoha before the run. Had a fruitful conversation about the Run, Fitness community in Qatar and India and got his blessings for the World record attempt. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi.”

About Sufiya Khan

An increasing number of people are leaving their 9 to 5 jobs today! In fact, most of them take a career break to do something completely outside the box. It may seem scary at first, but it could be one of the best decisions you’ve ever made! And today we have a brilliant example of a woman who quit her job and chose a completely different profession. Here meet Sufiya Khan.

37-year-old Sufiya Khan was born and raised in Ajmer, Rajasthan. She worked in the aviation industry for almost a decade, but the turning point in her life came when she decided to run her first half marathon in Delhi in 2017.

In 2018, Sufiya quit her airline job and started running as a way to unwind and relax. She participated in several marathons and races. In the year 2018, she broke a national record by running the Golden Triangle — 720 km — in 16 days.

In 2019, she set the record for the fastest time by a female runner in the “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” category and in April 2021, she became the fastest woman to run along “The Indian Golden Quadrilateral Road”.

Sufiya currently holds several world records and continues to explore what her body is capable of.

In 2021, she undertook the Tribute Run to salute the sacrifices of Kargil War Heroes.