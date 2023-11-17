‘Qawwali on Diwali in Bigg Boss 17’ wins hearts – Watch

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 continues to be the talk of the town, captivating audiences with its entertaining content. Clips from the show are creating a buzz online, and the most recent highlight is the heartwarming Diwali celebration that has everyone talking.

In a special Diwali episode, the BB 17 contestants marked the festival with joy and enthusiasm. A clip from the episode has become an internet sensation and it is going viral on Instagram. The latest video that is winning fans’ hearts features a soulful Qawwali performance during the festive celebration.

To add a touch of glamour and festive spirit to the episode, the popular singing group ‘Ali Brothers’ graced the Bigg Boss 17 house. They mesmerized the audience and contestant by singing the popular Qawali ‘Bhardo Jholi,’ a hit from Salman Khan’s Bollywood movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In the video, all the housemates can be seen joining in, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. Everyone including special guest Bharti Singh can be seen jamming and celebrating together, making it a memorable Diwali for the Bigg Boss 17 family. Check out the comments below.