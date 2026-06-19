Hyderabad: A royal mystery is silently waiting inside one of Sydney’s most famous buildings. Queen Elizabeth II wrote a secret letter many years ago, but the world cannot read it yet. The letter is locked safely in Australia and can be opened only in the year 2085.

This unusual message has created curiosity among royal fans across the world. What did the Queen write? Why should people wait for nearly 100 years to read it? Nobody knows the answer yet.

Where Is Queen Elizabeth II’s Secret Letter Kept?

The secret letter is kept inside the historic Queen Victoria Building in Sydney, Australia. The building is a popular landmark and was named after Queen Victoria, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandmother.

The letter is placed in a sealed glass case in a restricted area of the building. Reports say that even the Queen’s close staff did not know what was written inside it.

Why Can The Letter Be Opened Only In 2085?

Queen Elizabeth II wrote the letter in November 1986. It is addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney and has clear instructions on the envelope.

The Queen asked the mayor to open the envelope on a suitable day in 2085 and share her message with the citizens of Sydney.

The year 2085 is believed to be connected to the Queen Victoria Building’s long lease period. This has made many people think that the message may be related to the building’s future.

The exact contents of the letter remain a secret. However, many believe the Queen may have thanked the people of Sydney for saving and restoring the Queen Victoria Building.

The building was once close to being demolished, but public support helped protect it. Its restoration was completed in 1986, the same year the Queen wrote the letter.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Special Bond With Australia

Queen Elizabeth II shared a long relationship with Australia. During her reign, she visited the country several times and remained an important part of its history.

For now, her message remains locked away. The world must wait until 2085 to finally know what Queen Elizabeth II wanted to tell the people of Sydney.