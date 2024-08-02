Rabid dog attack injures 21 children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A rabid stray dog attacked 21 children, all under 10 years old, in Sai Nagar, Raju Nagar, and Vinayak Nagar in the Balanagar division on Thursday.

Several children sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Narayanguda and nearby private hospitals for treatment. Some of them required five to six stitches, while others needed three to four.

Balanagar corporator Avula Ravinder Reddy stated that local officials quickly responded to the alert, capturing the dog and handing it over to the GHMC dog-catching squad, which arrived two hours after the complaint was raised.

Ravinder Reddy criticized the authorities for not addressing the dog menace despite previous notifications. He highlighted that the issue was raised in the GHMC council meeting and brought to the attention of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, but no adequate response was provided.

A similar incident occurred a year ago in the same area, where a stray dog attacked around 15 people.