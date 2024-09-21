Rahul defends his remarks on Sikhs; BJP says ‘don’t use the community for your pol agenda’

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, facing strong backlash over his recent comments on the Sikh community in the US, defended his remarks on Saturday and accused the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) of manipulating his statement for certain political motives. He also accused the ruling party of ‘silencing’ his voice by blatant distortion of ‘truth’.

The Congress MP took to social media, shared a video clip from the September 10 address and asked: “Is there anything wrong in what I said?”

“The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America. I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad — is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn’t India be a country where every Sikh — and every Indian — can freely practice their religion without fear?” wrote the Congress MP on X.

I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad – is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh – and every Indian – can freely practice their religion… pic.twitter.com/sxNdMavR1X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 21, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s charges. Party spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the Congress MP for first peddling false anti-Sikh rhetoric on foreign soil and then brazenly defending the ‘indefensible’ remark.

अमरीका में सिखों की दस्तार और हमारे गुरुद्वारा साहिब पर की गई झूठी टिप्पणियों पर माफ़ी माँगने की बजाय, राहुल गाँधी फिर से नफ़रत भरी ट्वीट कर रहे हैं और सिखों को भारत से अलग करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं

मैं राहुल गांधी को बता दूँ कि भारत में सिखों का असीम सम्मान है। खुद प्रधानमंत्री… pic.twitter.com/4uo4EvJVFV — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 21, 2024

Sirsa, in a video message, said that the only time when the Sikhs felt threatened was during the Congress regime, led by his ancestors.

“I must tell him that there was only once in the history of Independent India, when Sikhs were forced to cut their hair, stop wearing ‘kadas’ and ‘turbans’ and conceal their identity. This happened in 1984 under the Congress regime. Many gurdwaras were locked while many others demolished, Sikhs were prohibited from visiting gurdwaras,” Sirsa said.

Issuing a sharp rebuttal to his charges, Sirsa said: “Today, even Rahul Gandhi has the freedom to visit the gurdwaras. Despite Rahul’s parents and grandmother’s direct hand in the massacre of the Sikhs, he can visit any gurdwara without any restriction and offer prayers.”

Manjinder Sirsa also warned the Congress MP against making the Sikh community a ‘tool’ for his political propaganda and said that he must refrain from brazenly peddling lies and fake narratives for scoring political points.