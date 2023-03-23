Rahul Gandhi at Surat Court

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd March 2023 5:58 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi at Surat Court
Surat: Congress supporters gather outside Surat District Court during hearing of a criminal defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark, in Surat, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The court convicted Gandhi in the case. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. A Surat court on Thursday convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. A Surat court on Thursday convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for hearing of a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark, in Surat, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The court convicted Gandhi in the case. (PTI Photo)
Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for hearing of a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark, in Surat, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The court convicted Gandhi in the case. (PTI Photo)
Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat airport for hearing of a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark, in Surat, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The Surat District Court convicted Gandhi in the case. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd March 2023 5:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button