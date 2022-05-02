Rahul Gandhi in Kathmandu to attend wedding ceremony

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Kathmandu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kathmandu on Monday. The former Congress President was accompanied by three other persons as he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in the afternoon, two security sources have confirmed.

He and his friends are staying at the Kathmandu Marriott Hotel, the sources added.

Earlier in August 2018, Rahul Gandhi had visited Kathmandu on pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

While the exact reason behind his Nepal visit is not known yet, the sources said he will participate in a marriage ceremony in Kathmandu this week.

Some other Indian VVIPs have also arrived in Kathmandu to participate in the marriage ceremony, though it is not known yet as to who is organising the function.

The Congress leader will spend five days in Kathmandu and is likely to visit Rara or Mustang, a security source told IANS. It is not known whether he will meet political leaders in Nepal.

