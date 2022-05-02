Hyderabad: HC directs OU VC to reconsider Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Hyderabad: Following the tussle between Osmania university’s administration and student activists over Rahul Gandhi’s visit, the Telangana high court directed the Vice-Chancellor of OU to reconsider the appeal filed by the students and allow for the Congress chief’s visit.

It further asked the VC to issue any instructions he deemed necessary.

It is to be noted that the final decision rests with the Vice-Chancellor.

On Saturday, the university administration, in an unofficial capacity, stated that no political gatherings would be allowed inside the college premises. The implication was that the senior Congress leader would not be permitted to interact with on the campus premises.

Despite student activists claiming that the gathering would not be political in nature, the administration seems unwilling to let the gathering take place. As the tussle got worse, K Manavatha Roy, a leader of students JAC (Joint Action Committee) and unemployed youth associations, along with three others filed a lunch motion plea in the high court.

NSUI students arrested:

16 student activists from National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress party’s student wing were arrested and sent to judicial remand in Chanchalguda prison for 14 days. They were booked for unlawful assembly, assault, rioting, trespass and preventing public servants from discharging their duties.

A relative of NSUI president Venkat Balmoor informed this reporter that they are currently in the process of applying for bail at the Nampally court.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy has submitted a representation to the superintendent of the Chanchalguda jail seeking permission for Gandhi to visit the arrested students.

We have given representation to the superintendent of Chanchalguda Jail seeking permission for

@RahulGandhi ji to visit our illegally arrested @TSNSUI president & other important leaders.



TRS Government is in a state of panic with Rahul ji’s visit to the state. pic.twitter.com/3xSgLF3FV8 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 2, 2022

Telangana Rythu Rakshana Samithi reacts to RaGa visit:

On the other hand, Telangana Rythu Rakshana Samithi’s president P Srihari Rao, in view of Gandhi’s visit has criticised Congress party for their apathy towards the farmers of the state.

“When Congress was in power from 2004-2014, they ignored the plight of farmers and turned a blind eye when farmers took their lives. They never spoke out against the various irrigation projects which affected farmers land adversely. The previous Prime Minister Manmohan Singh promised Rs 50,000 of ex-gratia for farmers in Kurnool and Mahboobnagar but to no avail,” he said.

Rao further said Congress needs to acknowledge their errors and not repeat their mistakes.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana:

Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Telangana on May 6 and 7 and the state unit is preparing a grand meeting of almost 5 lakh supporters in Warangal. Aside from meeting students of Osmania University, Gandhi is scheduled to participate in two events organised by the Warangal Raitu Sangharshana Sabha where he will interact with family members of deceased farmers.

Further, he will also be interacting with the family of Telangana martyrs on May 7.