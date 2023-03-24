Rahul Gandhi insulted not just PM, but also OBCs: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded an unconditional apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which he had been convicted by a Gujarat court.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Sanjay said by commenting that all those with the surname ‘Modi’ were thieves, Rahul Gandhi had not only insulted the Prime Minister but also the OBC communities.

“He should admit his mistake and immediately tender an unconditional apology to Modi as well as the OBC sections,” the BJP president demanded.

He said it was in Congress’s DNA that it had been treating the OBCs with contempt, denigrating the courts and violating the law.

“Right from Indira Gandhi in the past to Rahul Gandhi at present, the Congress leaders have been disrespecting the judiciary. When a court delivers a judgement, they are attributing motives to the judges, instead of honouring the judgement. This is nothing but insulting the judiciary,” he said.

Calling upon the OBCs to register their protest against Rahul Gandhi for blaming the Prime Minister, Sanjay said there was no change in the attitude of the Congress leader despite receiving a rap from the Supreme Court for his “Chowkidar Chor Hai,” comment.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know what he speaks. He denigrated even the Parliament by saying that it was his misfortune that he had become an MP. His own party workers are saying that the party has plunged into a crisis only because of Rahul Gandhi, who has turned out to be a “Shani” for the Congress,” he said.

Sanjay said it was shameful on the part of Rahul Gandhi to insult the Indian democracy on foreign soil. “At least now, he has to abide by the court judgement. Otherwise, the nation will not acknowledge him as a citizen of the country,” he said.

Referring to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that the Centre had not extended any financial assistance to the farmers of the state, Sanjay said it was KCR who had denied assistance to the farmers.

“During 2016-17, the Centre had released Rs 916 crore towards financial assistance to Telangana farmers, but the KCR government had not spent even Rs 700 crore out of it,” he alleged.

“The chief minister has not been sending any reports to the Centre seeking fresh financial assistance to calamity-hit farmers, because he is afraid that the Centre would ask for accounts for previous assistance,” he said, adding that the Telangana government had not implemented the promise of supplying free urea to the farmers nor had he fulfilled his crop loan waiver promise.

He said that KCR’s claim of paying compensation to the farmers affected by unseasonal rains entirely from the state government resources was a ‘blatant lie’. “The GO released by the state government clearly stated that the assistance was from the State Disaster Relief Fund, in which 75 percent is borne by the Centre. Why has KCR not disclosed it?” he asked.