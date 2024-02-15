Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on PM Modi amid farmers protest

New Delhi: From “doubling the farmer’s income” to “bring back black money”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the PM of failing to provide 2 crore jobs to the youths in the country every year.

The latest attack came even as some farmer unions are on a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march protesting to remind the government of the promises made to them, including legislation guaranteeing Minimum support price on their crops during their year-long stir more than two years ago.

“Modi ji, before ‘new guarantees’, calculate the ‘old guarantees’,” Rahul Gandhi posted in Hindi on X.

मोदी जी ‘नई गारंटियों’ से पहले ‘पुरानी गारंटियों’ का हिसाब करो।



• 2 करोड़ नौकरी हर साल की गारंटी – झूठ

• किसान की आय दोगुनी करने की गारंटी – झूठ

• काला धन वापस लाने की गारंटी – झूठ

• महंगाई कम करने की गारंटी – झूठ

• हर खाते में ₹15 लाख की गारंटी – झूठ

• महिला सुरक्षा और… pic.twitter.com/6gAyRNqs5v — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 15, 2024

His post added, “Guarantee of 2 crore jobs every year–false. Guarantee of doubling a farmer’s income – false. Guarantee to bring back black money–false. Guarantee to reduce inflation–false. Guarantee of Rs 15 lakh in every account–false. Guarantee of women’s safety and dignity–false. Guarantee of making 100 smart cities–false. Guarantee to strengthen the rupee–false. Guaranteed to show China a red-eye – Lie. Guarantee that I will neither eat nor allow anyone to eat–false”.

“The Prime Minister, who has been roaming around with a microscope of false dreams for the last 10 years, is running a business of fraud in the country,” the Congress leader claimed.

“BJP government means guarantee of lies and injustice, Congress will do justice to the dreams of the country,” he alleged.

The Congress leader is on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nyay Yatra is passing through the state of Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.