Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Centre over India’s World Happiness ranking

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in an apparent jibe at the Centre over the country’s ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, said India would soon top hate and anger charts.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared the report and said, “Hunger Rank: 10, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!”

Published by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the World Happiness Report ranks 150 countries of the world on several factors such as sense of well-being, GDP per capita, social support system, life expectancy, generosity, liberty to make life choices and perceptions of corruption, etc.

In this year’s report, Finland topped the list. The other countries ranked among the top 10 list include Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand (rankwise from second to tenth).

India performed slightly well this year and moved up three places to 136th position in the World Happiness Report. Last year, India was ranked 139th in this list.

The United States ranked 16th, the United Kingdom ranked 17th and France secured 20th position in the said report.