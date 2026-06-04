Rahul Gandhi to begin 2-day Uttarakhand outreach today

Dehradun: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to begin a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, June 4, during which he will address a public gathering, interact with ex-servicemen and hold discussions with party leaders and workers as the Congress intensifies efforts to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

The visit is being viewed as a significant political exercise aimed not only at public outreach but also at rejuvenating the Congress organisation and shaping the party’s strategy for the upcoming electoral battle in Uttarakhand.

Rahul Gandhi’s first major programme will be a public rally in Almora, where he is expected to address a large gathering of party supporters and local residents.

Later in the day, he will travel to Pauri Garhwal to meet ex-servicemen and listen to their concerns and issues. The interaction with former servicemen is scheduled to take place at Kandoliya Ground, where extensive arrangements have been made in anticipation of the programme.

Given the high-profile nature of the visit, district authorities, police personnel and security agencies have been placed on alert. Enhanced security measures are enforced across the venues and adjoining areas.

Officials said heavy deployment of police personnel has been made at Kandoliya Ground and surrounding locations to ensure smooth conduct of the event and maintain law and order during the visit.

On Wednesday, Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja highlighted the importance of the visit and claimed there was widespread enthusiasm among the public regarding Rahul Gandhi’s programmes in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Selja said, “Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit. His first programme here in Almora will be a public meeting. People are very eager to attend from far and wide. However, there are some issues being reported that the government has not made proper arrangements for public movement here. There are traffic jams at several places.”

She further alleged that inadequate arrangements by the state administration could affect the movement of people wishing to attend the programme.

“People are excited for Rahul Gandhi’s visit, but unfortunately, the government has not yet made proper arrangements for locals, let alone Rahul Gandhi. There are traffic jams, which will make it difficult for people to travel,” she added.

Selja also outlined the remaining schedule of the Congress leader’s visit, stating that after completing his engagements in Almora, Rahul Gandhi would proceed to Pauri Garhwal to interact with ex-servicemen and hear their views on various issues.

She further said that on Friday, the second day of the visit, Rahul Gandhi would hold meetings with Congress workers and senior party leaders from across Uttarakhand to discuss organisational matters and future political planning.

Meanwhile, the BJP took a swipe at the Congress leader ahead of his visit. Uttarakhand Minister Ganesh Joshi mocked Rahul Gandhi’s political campaigns and claimed that his visits ultimately benefit the ruling party.

“Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is the star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Wherever he goes, he ends up doing the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Joshi told the reporters on Wednesday.