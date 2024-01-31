Stones pelted on Rahul Gandhi’s car during Congress yatra in Bengal: Adhir

Television visuals showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.

Press Trust of India | Updated: 31st January 2024 3:01 pm IST
**EDS: IMAGE VIA INC** Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during handing over of the National flag as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar from West Bengal, in Kishanganj, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_29_2024_000055B)

Malda: A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal’s Malda district as part of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury.

The attack took place in Malda’s Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

“The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones… this is unacceptable,” Chowdhury said.

