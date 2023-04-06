Rahul Gandhi mentor, Priyanka guide, says Sidhu

Sidhu was released prematurely on April 1, with a remission of 45 days in his prison term.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File pic)

New Delhi: Days after being released from jail after undergoing rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday called on party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra here and described them as his mentor and guide, respectively.

“Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

“You can jail me, intimidate me, block all my financial accounts but my commitment for Punjab and my leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!!”

This was Sidhu’s first meeting with Rahul and Priyanka Vadra after his release from the Patiala jail.

Sidhu was lodged in an ordinary barrack as the government has decided to do away with the special cells in jails for VIP prisoners.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 6th April 2023 7:40 pm IST
