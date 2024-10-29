Rahul, Priyanka express anguish over tragic Kerala temple fireworks

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday, October 29 expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident in Kasargod, Kerala where more than 150 people were injured in a fireworks explosion during a festival at Anjootambalam Veerakayu temple near Neeleswaram.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic firecracker accident in Kasargod, Kerala, which has left hundreds injured. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He urged Congress workers and leaders to actively aid in relief efforts and stand in solidarity with those affected during this crisis.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi helps barber get essential items for his shop

The tragic incident took place just after Monday midnight when more than 1,500 people were assembled at the temple for the traditional Theyyam festival.

At least 154 people have been injured in the incident, of them, eight are seriously hurt.

Congress general secretary and Wayanad by-poll candidate Priyanka Gandhi also expressed anguish over the incident.

“Deeply disturbed by the tragic firecracker blast in Kasargod, which has left hundreds injured, many in critical condition. My thoughts and prayers are with those wounded and their families during this difficult time. I urge all INC workers to mobilise and support relief efforts wholeheartedly. Wishing for the swift and full recovery of all affected,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

Deeply disturbed by the tragic firecracker blast in Kasargod, which has left hundreds injured, many in critical condition. My thoughts and prayers are with those wounded and their families during this difficult time. I urge all INC workers to mobilise and support relief efforts… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 29, 2024

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred after sparks from crackers ignited fireworks stored in a room.

Authorities said as many as 97 people are admitted to various hospitals. They blamed officials attached to Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple for the fire. The police have taken two officials into custody for questioning.

The local authorities said it was a glaring omission of adhering to safety protocols that needed to be followed while bursting firecrackers. The injured included those who had come to watch the popular ‘Theyyam’ ritual.