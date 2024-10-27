Rahul Gandhi helps barber get essential items for his shop

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it was his promise to every working poor and middle class person in India that he would bring back the smile on their faces.

Gandhi posted a video on his WhatsApp channel in which the barber the former Congress chief had interacted with at his shop in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar is seen being taken to a shop to buy the essential items needed for his shop.

Gandhi had arranged for all the essentials needed by Ajit, the barber, to be made available to him.

“I have a promise to every working poor and middle class person of India that I will bring back the smile on their faces,” Gandhi said in his post alongside the video.

"कुछ नहीं बचता है!"



अजीत भाई के ये चार शब्द और उनके आसूं आज भारत के हर मेहनतकश गरीब और मध्यमवर्गीय की कहानी बयां कर रहे हैं।



नाई से लेकर मोची, कुम्हार से लेकर बढ़ई – घटती आमदनी और बढ़ती महंगाई ने हाथ से काम करने वालों से अपनी दुकान, अपना मकान और स्वाभिमान तक के अरमान छीन लिए… pic.twitter.com/1gYGdui2ll — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2024

In the video, the barber thanks Gandhi for making all the things needed for his shop available to him.

Gandhi said on Friday that hard-working poor people had been robbed of their dreams due to falling incomes and rising inflation, and new schemes were needed that would allow them to take home savings.

He had made the remarks after he interacted with the barber.

Gandhi had shared on X the video of his visit to the barber shop in Uttam Nagar’s Prajapat Colony. He was seen in the clip enquiring about the barber’s problems while getting his beard trimmed.

Since his Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Manipur-to-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi has been interacting with a cross-section of people from mechanics and cobblers to labourers and bus drivers.

He often posts videos of his interactions and highlights the plight of various sections of society.