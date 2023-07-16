Rahul Roy’s bills were paid by Salman Khan! Priyanka Roy reveals

Mumbai: Salman Khan is the epitome of a kind-hearted person! He has been involved in numerous acts of philanthropy, including launching aspiring actors and assisting those in need. However, were you aware that he generously paid Rahul Roy’s medical bills when he suffered a stroke?

It’s no secret that Salman Khan exemplifies a positive attitude. The renowned actor, known for his charitable work, came to the aid of Rahul Roy, the star of Aashiqui when he experienced a brain attack in 2020.

Salman Khan pays Rahul Roy’s bills

Salman’s assistance to Rahul was acknowledged by his sister, Priyanka Roy, who stood by his side during this challenging time.

Priyanka expressed her gratitude to Salman for covering her brother’s medical expenses, stating, “I would like to thank Salman Khan because he took care of all the pending bills and cleared them in February.”

She further mentioned that despite her initial reluctance to seek help, Salman extended his support unconditionally.

Priyanka referred to this act as a testament to being a true star, emphasizing that being a star goes beyond one’s on-screen presence. She also advised Rahul to approach Salman for potential job opportunities now that his health is improving.

Unquestionably, Salman Khan exemplifies what it means to be a true friend and a kind person.