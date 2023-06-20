Rahul Shivshankar resigns from Times Now

In a surprise move on Tuesday, Editor-in-Chief and primetime news anchor of Times Now Rahul Shivshankar submitted his resignation to the channel.

According to a report by The News Minute, Shivshankar exited all WhatsApp groups of the channel, including the editorial group.

Shivshankar’s sudden resignation and future plans remain unclear.

Shivshankar joined Times Now in 2005 when Arnab Goswami (now head of Republic World) was the Editor-in-Chief.

During 2013-2016, Shivshankar left the channel and took over the role of Editor-in-Chief of News X. However, he returned to Times Now after Goswami’s departure in 2016.

Recently primetime news anchor of ABP News Rubika Liyaquat quit the channel to join Bharat24 as its vice president. It is reported she will soon be launching her independent YouTube channel.